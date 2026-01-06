When Holiday Leftovers Linger, Reset Your Eating Habits For A New Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A new year offers new beginnings and an opportunity to reset your eating habits after the holidays. Andrea Delgado, a Mayo Clinic dietitian, says it's best to eliminate what you don't need, including party food leftovers.

If your refrigerator is holding onto less-than-healthy holiday leftovers into the new year, it is OK to let them go. Dispose of leftovers or eat them gradually and in smaller portions, Delgado advises.

“You want to slowly regress back to your old healthier habits or establish new ones. Start introducing vegetables and fruits with most meals,” Delgado says.

And pay attention to portion sizes.

“You don't necessarily have to go on a diet. You don't necessarily have to eliminate treats. Instead, look at the portion sizes and how often you have those foods,” she says.

Opt for lean protein, whole grains and fresh produce in your diet, still allowing for an occasional treat.

“With nutrition, there is no all or nothing. We can still enjoy those nice treats, those good desserts, those savory beverages. It's all in how much and how often we are having them,” Delgado says.

Reset your eating habits with portion control:

Simplify your portion control by dividing your plate into three sections. This can assist you in making healthier food choices and managing your portions more effectively.

. One-half: fruit and nonstarchy vegetables

. One-quarter: whole grains

. One-quarter: protein-rich foods, such as legumes, fish or lean meats