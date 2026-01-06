Nstarx Appoints Renard T. Jenkins As Strategic Advisor To Accelerate AI-Native Innovation For The Global Media Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NStarX, the AI-native engineering and“Service as Software” company helping enterprises accelerate their AI-First transformation with a laser focus on business outcomes and ROI, today announced the appointment of Renard T. Jenkins, a globally recognized media and technology executive, as an Advisor to NStarX.

With an award-winning career spanning Warner Bros., PBS, TV One, Turner Broadcasting, i2A2 Technologies, and as the immediate Past President at the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE), Renard brings decades of deep experience in media operations, content supply-chain transformation, emerging technologies, advanced distribution workflows, synthetic media governance, and innovation leadership. His insights across studio, broadcast, live sports, independent film, animation, and streaming ecosystems will play a pivotal role in strengthening NStarX's rapidly expanding portfolio of AI-powered solutions for Media & Entertainment.

Speaking about his new role, Renard T. Jenkins said:

“Innovation that takes a wholistic approach to addressing opportunities resonates with me. NStarX embodies that ideal and you can see it in their solutions. I am excited to design, build, and grow with NStarX.”

“Renard is one of the most respected voices in the global media technology community,” said Angshuman Patra, CEO of NStarX.“His experience leading transformation at scale-across production, post-production, distribution, and advanced R&D-perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver AI-native, cloud-native engineering and our Service-as-Software platform. Renard's guidance will supercharge our ability to help studios, broadcasters, publishers, and OTT platforms move to an AI-First, AI-Native operating model with measurable business outcomes, operational efficiency, and enterprise-grade ROI.”

Renard will work closely with the NStarX leadership team to guide solution strategy, advise on enterprise challenges across the media supply chain, Healthcare and Technology and accelerate NStarX's expansion of AI-powered metadata enrichment, compliance automation, agentic production workflows, federated learning frameworks, and zero-trust media AI architectures.

With the media industry entering a new era of AI-driven automation, intelligence, and trust, Renard's industry leadership will help ensure NStarX continues to deliver innovation that is both trusted and production-ready at scale.

About NStarX

NStarX ( ) is an AI-native, cloud-native engineering company delivering“Service as Software”-a new paradigm where enterprise-grade IP, accelerators, and AI platforms power rapid business transformation. Through its Unified AI Platform and deep engineering services, NStarX helps enterprises across Media, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, and Retail transition to AI-First and AI-Native models with a relentless focus on business outcomes and ROI.