Automotive Parts Feeders Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Featuring NTN, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Graco, And SPIROL

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Parts Feeders Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The automotive parts feeders market has been experiencing robust growth, expanding from $3.95 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $4.19 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This surge is driven by heightened automotive production, increased automation, rising labor costs, complex automotive components, and a shift towards standardized parts.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $5.37 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), greater adoption of robotics-assisted assembly, an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, the demand for customized vehicles, and efforts to minimize production downtime. Key trends anticipated include compact feeder designs, advanced high-speed feeding solutions, innovations in vibration feeder technology, flexible material handling advancements, and the evolution of multi-part feeding systems.

The upsurge in electric vehicle adoption is a significant growth catalyst. The pursuit of sustainable, low-emission mobility is compelling manufacturers to enhance EV production capabilities, invest in advanced battery technology, and improve vehicle efficiency and safety. Automotive parts feeders play a crucial role in automating the supply of essential EV components, optimizing production efficiency, and enabling the effective scaling of EV manufacturing. Notably, in May 2025, the International Energy Agency reported a 25% increase in global electric car sales in 2024.

Industry leaders are responding with innovative solutions. For instance, ARS Automation introduced the FlexiBowl 200 in September 2024, a state-of-the-art compact feeder designed to handle small automotive components with precision. This next-generation system enhances productivity and workspace efficiency in modern automotive production lines.

Collaborations are also shaping the market landscape. In May 2025, Fanty Company Ltd. partnered with Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. to integrate advanced coil feeding and laser welding technologies, aiming to bolster precision and efficiency in automotive parts production.

Prominent players in the market include NTN Corporation, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Graco Inc., and SPIROL International Corporation, among others. North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the market's trajectory is being influenced by dynamic global trade relations and tariffs, particularly the escalating U.S. tariffs in spring 2025. These changes are challenging the machinery sector with increased costs and delayed investment in automation technologies. Consequently, manufacturers are pivoting towards local suppliers, product redesign, and predictive maintenance strategies.

The market research report offers a comprehensive view, covering global market size, regional shares, competitor market shares, detailed segments, trends, and opportunities within the automotive parts feeders industry. Key types of feeders include bumpers, grilles, door handles, and many more, produced from diverse materials and used across various vehicle types and industries.

