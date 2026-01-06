Automotive Parts Feeders Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Featuring NTN, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Graco, And SPIROL
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Scope:
- Types Covered: Bumpers, Grilles, Spoilers, Mirror Covers, Door Handles, Fender Flares, Mud Flaps, Side Skirts, Window Trims Material Types: Plastic, Aluminum, Carbon Fiber, Stainless Steel, Rubber, Composite Materials Technologies: Injection Molding, Thermoforming, 3D Printing, Extrusion, Lamination Applications: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Off-road Vehicles End Users: Automotive Manufacturers, Automotive Repair Shops, Car Enthusiasts, Fleet Operators
Companies Featured
- NTN Corporation ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Graco Inc. SPIROL International Corporation Syntron Material Handling,LLC Orientech Automation Solutions Inc. Lanco Integrated Inc. Performance Feeders Inc. Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH Fuji Corporation Service Engineering Inc. Deprag Schulz GmbH. CO. KG TAD S.L. Flexfactory GmbH FlexiBowl RNA Automation Limited Asyril SA California Vibratory Feeders Inc. Cleveland Vibrator Company Hoppmann Corporation Fortville Feeders,Inc. Moorfeed Corporation Vibromatic Co. Inc. CDS Manufacturing Inc. Vibratory Feeders Inc. Hoosier Feeder Company LLC Podmores (Engineers) Ltd. Automation Devices Inc.
Automotive Parts Feeders Market
