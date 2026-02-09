Mufti Of Burundi Visits Islamic Cultural Center, Praises Its Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mufti of the Republic of Burundi H E Sheikh Salum Niyayabugo praised the efforts of Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center in promoting knowledge and Islamic culture during his visit to the Center.

He was received by Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri, Director of the Center.

Accompanying the Mufti was H E Isidore Ntirampeba, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi.

Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri explained that the Center introduces Islamic culture to non-Arabic-speaking residents of the country and provides a variety of services, including teaching the Arabic language to non-native speakers and organising various educational programmes.

During his tour of the Center's heritage hall and da'wah hall, His Eminence the Mufti praised the Center's efforts, noting that its work reflects a sound and comprehensive vision of Islamic culture.

The visit included a tour of the Center, during which the Mufti became closely acquainted with the Center's efforts in promoting Islamic culture, as well as Qatari customs and heritage. At the conclusion of the visit, the Mufti and the accompanying delegation were presented with Arabic calligraphy artworks bearing their names.

