Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel PM Netanyahu Says Will Discuss 'First And Foremost' Iran With Trump On US Visit

Israel PM Netanyahu Says Will Discuss 'First And Foremost' Iran With Trump On US Visit


2026-02-10 02:30:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (February 10) said he would prioritise discussions on negotiations with Iran when he meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week.

"On this trip we will discuss a range of issues: Gaza, the region, but of course first and foremost the negotiations with Iran. I will present to the President our views regarding the principles for the negotiations," Netanyahu said before heading to the United States, where he will meet Trump on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Their meeting comes days after arch-foes Iran and the United States held talks in Oman last week, after which Trump said another round of negotiations would follow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ
  • Israel's Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Wednesday, discuss Iran
  • US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel, meet Netanyahu, Israeli officials say
  • Iran FM says missile programme was 'never negotiable' as US talks to resume 'soon'

MENAFN10022026000049011007ID1110723013



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search