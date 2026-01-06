Magnesium Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Featuring Prominent Players - Thyssenkrupp, Yamaha Motor, Buhler, And Georg Fischer

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The magnesium automotive parts market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.73 billion in 2025, achieving a CAGR of 9.7%. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), a focus on fuel efficiency, and the expansion of automotive production in emerging economies. Additionally, consumer demand for high-performance vehicles and stricter emission regulations are key factors driving growth.

Forecasts suggest the market will reach $3.9 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.3%. Accelerated use of magnesium in structural components, demand for luxury and sports vehicles, an emphasis on sustainable materials, and advanced manufacturing are bolstering this upward trend. Noteworthy industry trends include advancements in magnesium casting and machining, innovation in magnesium-based alloys, and investment in automation.

The electric vehicle boom significantly impacts the magnesium parts market, propelled by global environmental regulations and declining battery costs. With electric motors offering a cleaner alternative, magnesium components are essential in reducing vehicle weight, enhancing efficiency, extending range, and improving overall performance. This demand is underscored by the U.S. Department of Energy's report of increasing monthly EV sales, which topped 100,000 in 2023.

Innovation is at the forefront, as leading companies explore manufacturing techniques like semi-solid processing to enhance product strength and sustainability. China's SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. has pioneered a second-generation magnesium alloy case using this method, setting new industry standards and aligning with global green manufacturing protocols. This move supports China's leadership in automotive supply chains through reduced energy consumption and fewer protective gases.

Noteworthy industry developments include Teknia Manufacturing Group SLU's acquisition of Svensk Tryckgjutning AB, enhancing Teknia's capability in aluminium and magnesium injection moulding. This strategic move solidifies their position as leaders in the evolving mobility sector.

Prominent players in this industry include ThyssenKrupp AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, and Georg Fischer AG. The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest market, with expectations of continued rapid growth.

The market analysis considers the impact of global trade dynamics, notably the swift increase in U.S. tariffs in 2025, influencing the supply chain and cost structures within the machinery sector. As a result, companies are adapting by developing local suppliers and innovating product designs.

The report provides comprehensive data on magnesium automotive parts, including market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. It serves as an in-depth guide for industry participants, offering insights into current and future scenarios.

Magnesium parts are crucial for manufacturing lightweight, high-strength components used in diverse automotive applications. These include die-cast, extruded, and sheet magnesium parts, as well as magnesium alloys, catering to vehicles across different categories such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and SUVs.

The market also encompasses a variety of components, including brake and suspension parts, fuel systems, and dashboards, contributing to an enhanced automotive end-user experience. The report covers market dynamics across key countries, highlighting significant opportunities and challenges.

Key Attributes: