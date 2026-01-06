Azerbaijan's Baku Int'l Sea Port Shatters Cargo Handling Milestones

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were handled last year at the Baku International Sea Port, operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and part of AZCON Holding, marking the highest figure in its history, Trend reports via the company.

The company noted that compared with 2024, when the port was integrated into Azerbaijan Railways, the indicator increased by nearly 40% in 2025.

As President Ilham Aliyev noted: This is just the beginning, their number will increase many more times, and we are currently actively working to expand our transport infrastructure.