Azerbaijan's Baku Int'l Sea Port Shatters Cargo Handling Milestones
The company noted that compared with 2024, when the port was integrated into Azerbaijan Railways, the indicator increased by nearly 40% in 2025.
As President Ilham Aliyev noted: This is just the beginning, their number will increase many more times, and we are currently actively working to expand our transport infrastructure.
