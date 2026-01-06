Questex's Hotel Management Announces The 2026 List Of“Forty Over 40,” Recognizes Excellence In Hospitality Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Hotel Management today announces the 2026“Forty Over 40” list, which celebrates exceptional leaders aged 40 and above who exemplify dedication, innovation and influence within the hospitality industry.

As part of its commitment to honoring excellence, Hotel Management invited industry-wide nominations to spotlight hospitality professionals whose expertise and passion are shaping the future of the sector.

More than 100 nominations were received, and 40 outstanding professionals were chosen by Hotel Management's senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements and enduring impact on the hospitality landscape.

The 2026 Forty over 40 include:



Justin Bain, Co-Head of Development, UMusic Hotel Development

Cole Baker, Vice President of Hospitality Management Services, Oldham Goodwin

Linnet Bautista, Director of Sales and Marketing, Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy

Dr. Jennifer Belk White, Ed.D., Vice President of Human Resources & Compensation, General Hotels Corporation

Melissa Blettner, CEO, Ancient Lore Village

Joseph Blewitt, Senior Vice President of Hospitality Development, Jackson-Shaw

Darrell Buettner, Director of Operations, DKN Hotels

Adam Butts, SVP of Procurement Operations and Systems, Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Timothy Conklin, Director of Food and Beverage, Sonesta Hotels and Resorts

Gregory Day, President of Hospitality for Mani Brothers Real Estate Group and Managing Director of the Malibu Beach Inn, Mani Brothers Real Estate Group and Malibu Beach Inn

Patrick Durbin, Area General Manager, Ivy Hospitality

Chris Ellison, Vice President of Revenue, Brittain Resorts & Hotels

Liz Flurry, Vice President of Growth Marketing, Hotel Equities

Paula Forero Sepulveda, General Manager, Meliá Hotels International - Paradisus Palma Real

Eric Gavin, President, Makeready

Diana Gonzalez, Director of Sales, AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center, OTO Development

Mike Kuzmar, Vice President of Business Intelligence and First Analytics, First Hospitality

Jordan Langlois, Senior Vice-President, Franchise Operations, Sonesta International Hotels

Jaonna Livingston, Area Director of People + Culture, Hotel Dover, Exchange Hotels Management

Brandon McConnell, Corporate Executive, Delavan Lake Lawn Management LLC

Ali Momin, Principal & Co-Founder, SLTX Capital

Eric Monteiro, Corporate Director of Marketing & Digital Strategies, OTO Development

Carita Montgomery, Director of Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Brian Murtagh, Director of Operations, Stay Ridgeline

Riley Nail, Head of Brand & Lifestyle Experiences, Makeready

Mahendra Patel, Founder, MHO Hotels

Adam Patenaude, President, Dreamscape Hospitality

Diana Peru, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express by IHG Las Cruces (N.M.) North

Chelene Potvin-Bird, Complex Director of Sales & Marketing, Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center, DoubleTree by Hilton Seattle Airport

Jennifer Preciado, Director of Revenue, Auric Road

Tayran Richardson, Director of Rooms, Sage Hospitality Group

David Salcfas, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel New York

Frank Santos, President & CEO, Rosen Hotels & Resorts

Jessica Sarley, General Manager, Residence Inn Marriott Cleveland-Airport/Middleburg Heights, Ivy Hospitality

Gabriela Settles, Director, Property Ops, Hilton Supply Management

Myisha Smith, Corporate Director of Training, Pacifica Hotels

Lindsey Snell, Regional Director of Operations, Raines Co.

Matteo Soldatini, CEO, At Mine Hospitality

Luciano Sperduto, Hotel Manager, Caribe Royale Orlando Mark Williams, SVP of Business Development, Hotel Equities

“Recognizing hospitality professionals over 40 is about celebrating a deep commitment to service,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Hotel Management.“These leaders bring creativity, resilience and perspective to everything they do-raising the bar for the industry. Congratulations to the Class of 2026 – your leadership inspires us.”

The 2026“Forty Over 40” winners are featured in the January issue of Hotel Management. Click here to see the winners.

