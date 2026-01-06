Tiara Yachts Expands West Coast Presence With Silver Seas Yachts In Seattle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Silver Seas Yachts, appointing the dealer to serve as the factory-authorized dealer in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) region, with its primary operations in Seattle, Washington.

Silver Seas Yachts has been a long-standing, top-tier dealer for Tiara Yachts across multiple locations in California, including San Diego, Newport Beach and Sausalito. The expansion into the Seattle and Vancouver markets demonstrates a mutual commitment to serving luxury yacht buyers across the entire West Coast.

“The decision to entrust Silver Seas Yachts with the Pacific Northwest territory was a natural progression of our longstanding relationship,” said Mike Porreca, Director of Sales at Tiara Yachts.“Their dedicated team has consistently demonstrated an unmatched level of customer service and sales excellence throughout the California region. The PNW is one of the world's premier cruising destinations, and we are confident that Silver Seas' expertise will perfectly match the sophisticated engineering and seaworthiness of Tiara Yachts in servicing this unique boating environment.”

The Silver Seas Seattle dealership sits at the heart of the Pacific Northwest's premier boating region, with quick access to the protected waters of Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands and the Inside Passage. The region demands rugged, comfortable, and reliable vessels-a market where Tiara's models are expected to excel.

“We are honored to deepen our partnership with Tiara Yachts and bring their iconic brand to our clients in Washington and the greater PNW,” said Billy Gilbert, Silver Seas Yachts' PNW Leadership.“Having successfully represented Tiara across California for many years, we understand the quality, innovation and passion that goes into every boat they build. Tiara's ethos aligns seamlessly with our commitment to helping PNW boaters realize their dreams.”

Tiara Yachts has a strong dealer network consisting of 21 domestic dealers and 9 international dealers offering the Tiara Yachts lineup of luxury yachts.

Silver Seas Yachts is located at 901 Fairview Ave N., Seattle, WA 98109 and has a satellite office in Anacortes, WA. Learn more at .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.

