4 Dead In Clashes Between Syria Govt And Kurdish Forces In Aleppo: State Media, Kurds
Damascus: Clashes between government personnel and Kurdish-led forces in the north Syrian city of Aleppo killed four people on Tuesday, with both sides trading blame over who started the fighting.
State news agency SANA blamed the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for "the death of one defence ministry member", while state television reported "two women were killed... in SDF bombing of residential buildings".
The SDF said groups affiliated with the Syrian government "targeted the Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood" resulting in "the death of one resident".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment