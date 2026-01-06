Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar&#8217 S Barzulla

2026-01-06 09:03:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in the Bulbul Bagh area of Barzulla in Srinagar, triggering panic in the locality and prompting an immediate response from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Officials said flames erupted in a junk yard in the area, where scrapped vehicles and other discarded material belonging to non locals were stored. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing large quantities of scrap and causing thick plumes of smoke to rise from the site. Some nearby structures were also caught in the grip of the fire.

Soon after the incident was reported, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were taken up. Officials said efforts are on to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to adjoining residential areas.

No immediate reports of loss of life were received, though the extent of property damage was being assessed at the time of filing this report. Police and other emergency teams were also present at the scene to assist in managing the situation and regulating movement in the area.

