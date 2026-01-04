Dhanmondi Club Organises Childrens' Art Competition

Dhaka: Dhanmondi Club Ltd. organised a Childrens' Art competition marking the glorious Victory Day, held at the club premises on January 4.

A large number of childrens and grandchildrens of members of the Club took part in the competition.







Childrens, between the age group of five to twelve years, took part in the competition and Abu Sufian, Aizaz Ahnaf and Rouza Jahangir were adjudged winners of the competition.

Eminent Artist Biren Som was the judge of the competition.

Later Habib Ullah Babul, President, Dhanmondi Club Ltd. and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor and a Life Member of the Club gave away the prizes among the winners.

S.M. Showket Hossain, Member of the Executive Committee and Director, Program, Printing & Publication Sub-committee of DCL conducted the program. A large number of Club Members and Parents of the Childrens were present on the occasion.

