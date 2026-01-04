Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dhanmondi Club Organises Childrens' Art Competition

Dhanmondi Club Organises Childrens' Art Competition


2026-01-04 02:00:57
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Dhanmondi Club Ltd. organised a Childrens' Art competition marking the glorious Victory Day, held at the club premises on January 4.

A large number of childrens and grandchildrens of members of the Club took part in the competition.



Childrens, between the age group of five to twelve years, took part in the competition and Abu Sufian, Aizaz Ahnaf and Rouza Jahangir were adjudged winners of the competition.

Eminent Artist Biren Som was the judge of the competition.

Later Habib Ullah Babul, President, Dhanmondi Club Ltd. and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor and a Life Member of the Club gave away the prizes among the winners.

S.M. Showket Hossain, Member of the Executive Committee and Director, Program, Printing & Publication Sub-committee of DCL conducted the program. A large number of Club Members and Parents of the Childrens were present on the occasion.

-B

MENAFN04012026000163011034ID1110552183



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search