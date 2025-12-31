Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Signs Declaration Urging Israel To Allow Aid Into Gaza

2025-12-31 04:09:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has signed a joint ministerial declaration urging the Israeli authorities to guarantee unrestricted access for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. The declaration was signed by ten countries and sponsored by the United Kingdom. This content was published on December 31, 2025 - 08:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The document also calls for international non-governmental organisations to be allowed to operate in the Gaza Strip, as well as for the UN and its partners to be allowed to continue their work, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on its website.

The declaration – signed not only by Cassis but also by the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway and Sweden – also calls for the lifting of inappropriate restrictions on imports considered to be dual-use, as well as the opening of all border crossings and the acceleration of the delivery of humanitarian aid.

More More Foreign Affairs Swiss government pledges CHF23m for humanitarian aid in Gaza

This content was published on Nov 26, 2025 Switzerland pledges CHF23 million in new humanitarian aid for Gaza in support of US-led peace plan.

Read more: Swiss government pledges CHF23m for humanitarian aid in

