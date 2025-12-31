Switzerland Signs Declaration Urging Israel To Allow Aid Into Gaza

The document also calls for international non-governmental organisations to be allowed to operate in the Gaza Strip, as well as for the UN and its partners to be allowed to continue their work, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on its website.

The declaration – signed not only by Cassis but also by the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway and Sweden – also calls for the lifting of inappropriate restrictions on imports considered to be dual-use, as well as the opening of all border crossings and the acceleration of the delivery of humanitarian aid.

