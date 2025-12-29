China's Large-Scale 'Justice Mission 2025' Military Drill Targets Taiwan

China Launches 'Justice Mission 2025' Drills

China on Monday announced the launch of a large-scale inter-service joint military exercise around Taiwan, showcasing its assertion over the island nation, which Beijing claims "is a sacred and inseparable part" of its territory.

According to China Daily, citing a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, the military exercise codenamed "Justice Mission 2025" involves the coordinated participation of China's ground forces, air force, navy, missile units, and other branches of the military.

Drill Objectives and Warnings

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command, said that the exercise includes air and maritime patrols, simulated strikes against hostile targets, blockades of key ports and areas, and deterrence operations along the periphery of the battlefield. The drills are designed to test the PLA's joint combat and integrated operational capabilities.

"The operation includes air and sea patrols, suppression of hostile forces, blockade of critical ports and zones, and battlefield periphery deterrence, and is intended to test our forces' joint combat capabilities," he said, as quoted by China Daily. He also added that PLA aircraft and naval vessels are conducting manoeuvres around Taiwan from multiple directions, while different service branches are conducting simulated joint strikes to assess rapid deployment and all-domain operational control.

Calling the exercise a stern warning, Shi said the drills are directed against "Taiwan independence" forces and what he described as external interference in the Taiwan issue, asserting that the operation is a necessary step to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity, according to China Daily.

PLA Deployments and Tactics

The Eastern Theatre Command also released a themed poster titled "Shield of Justice, Smashing Illusion" in connection with the exercise. The Command is also deploying fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside long-range rocket forces, to conduct exercises in the central areas of the Taiwan Strait's airspace and waters. The drills are designed to engage mobile ground targets and assess the troops' ability to execute precise strikes on critical objectives.

US Arms Sale to Taiwan Sparks Tensions

This move by China can be seen as an aggravated attempt to assert its claim over the island, which Beijing claims to be an integral part of its territory. The exercise also follows the US administration's approval, under President Donald Trump, of a major arms package for Taiwan on December 18.

According to the US State Department, the proposed sales are valued at USD 11.1 billion and include medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones. The potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones.

China Imposes Sanctions on US Firms

China has condemned the US sale of the arms package, noting that it "seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, interferes in China's internal affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity". As a countermeasure, China announced sanctions last week against US defence-related companies and senior executives. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it will impose sanctions on 20 US defence-related companies and 10 senior executives who have been involved in supplying weapons to Taiwan in recent years. The action has been taken under China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and will come into effect immediately.

Taiwan Condemns 'Irrational Provocation'

Meanwhile, Taiwan had slammed China over their military exercise, describing the move as an "irrational provocation", noting that the action by Beijing undermines "regional peace". "We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations and oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people," the Taiwanese Minister of National Defence stated in a post on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)