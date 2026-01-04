Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says US Will Run Venezuela After Maduro Capture Major Global Fallout


2026-01-04 02:00:26
US President Trump announced that U.S. forces struck Venezuela, captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and transported them to New York to face charges. Trump said the U.S. will temporarily run Venezuela until a 'safe, proper transition' can be arranged, sparking global controversy.

AsiaNet News

