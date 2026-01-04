From Muscles To Beards: Science Explains How Women's Attraction To Men Evolves With Age

Have you ever noticed that women of different generations often admire very different physical features in men? Younger women may be drawn to clean-shaven, muscular actors, while older women often favour men with beards and a leaner build. According to recent research, this difference is not just about personal choice, it could be related to age and life stage.

In a study conducted by researchers from Wroclaw Medical University in Poland, scientists explored how women's preferences change as they grow older. The research involved 122 women aged between 19 and 70, who were asked to rate how attractive they found a series of male images. It was published in the journal Adaptive Human Behaviour and Physiology.

The photographs were digitally altered to show different physical features. These included changes in face shape, from more feminine to more masculine, varying levels of facial hair, differences in body shape, and varying degrees of muscle mass. By comparing how women of different ages responded, the researchers identified clear patterns.

How Age Influences Attraction

One of the strongest findings was that older women tended to prefer men with fuller beards and slimmer bodies. Younger women, on the other hand, were more attracted to clean-shaven men with noticeable muscle tone. This contrast became even more apparent among post-menopausal women, who rated highly masculine facial features and broad, V-shaped bodies as less appealing than younger women did.

These changing preferences may explain why mothers and daughters often strongly disagree about who they find attractive. According to the researchers, attraction is not fixed but changes based on what matters most at different stages of life.

Why These Preferences May Change

The scientists suggest that younger women, who are more likely to be in their reproductive years, may be drawn to physical traits linked to strength and fitness. A muscular body can signal good health, physical ability, and the potential to protect and provide for a family.

As women age, however, reproductive priorities naturally become less important. At this stage, a slimmer build may be seen as a sign of general health and approachability, rather than raw strength. Heavy muscularity, which can suggest aggression or dominance, may even feel intimidating to some older women.

Facial hair also plays a role. Beards are often associated with maturity, experience, and social status. While these traits may be less important to younger women, they can become more appealing later in life. The study found that the older the women were, the more attractive they rated facial hair.

A Shift in What Matters Most

The researchers believe these findings fit with what is known as the“grandmother hypothesis”. This theory suggests that as women grow older, their focus shifts away from reproduction and towards supporting family life, such as helping to care for grandchildren and maintaining social stability.

At this point, qualities like reliability, emotional security, and access to resources may become more important than physical traits linked to fertility or dominance. Beards and a less imposing body type may symbolise these qualities more clearly.

Do These Findings Match Real-World Trends?

Interestingly, these scientific results reflect wider social trends. A recent UK survey of 2,500 women found that the majority preferred men with facial hair over those with sculpted physiques. Styles such as moustaches and natural beards ranked far higher than clean-shaven looks, which came near the bottom of the list.

Dating experts suggest this change reflects a broader shift in attraction. Rather than chasing perfect bodies, many women now value individuality, confidence, and authenticity. Facial hair, they argue, adds personality and suggests maturity, qualities that can be appealing at any age, but especially later in life.

So, while tastes will always vary from person to person, science suggests that what women find attractive often evolves as life priorities change.