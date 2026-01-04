Sahm Capital's Investor Community Reaches 6,000 Weekly Contributors In First Three Months

Riyadh - (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - Sahm Capital's in-app investor community has reached 6,000 weekly contributors within three months of its official launch, establishing itself as Saudi Arabia's most active digital platform for market discussion and investor engagement.

Launched in September 2025, Sahm Community is the first investor online community integrated directly into a CMA-licensed brokerage app in the Kingdom. The platform enables investors to discuss market developments, share insights, and engage in real-time conversations about Saudi and regional capital markets.

The community now generates nearly 4,000 posts daily, with discussions spanning equity market movements, sector analysis, and emerging investment opportunities. The platform has become a hub for both seasoned and new investors to exchange knowledge and perspectives on Saudi Arabia's evolving capital markets.

“We built Sahm Community to extend the investor experience beyond transactions,” said Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital.“As Saudi Arabia's capital markets expand under Vision 2030, investors need spaces to learn and discuss. This platform delivers that in a regulated, trusted environment.”

The growth of Sahm Community reflects broader momentum in Saudi retail investing. Vision 2030 reforms have democratized market access, while improved infrastructure and digital connectivity have enabled more Saudis to participate in wealth-building through capital markets. Sahm Community serves this growing investor base by providing a year-round forum for market engagement.

The digital community complements Sahm Capital's offline initiatives, including this week's Sahm Investment Strategy Summit in Riyadh, which convened over 200 investors, policymakers, and financial institution leaders to discuss capital market development and investment trends in the Kingdom.

