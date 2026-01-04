403
Russia condemns US strikes on Venezuela, urges dialogue-based solutions
(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday condemned US military strikes on Venezuela, describing them as “deeply concerning and condemnable” and expressing willingness to support peaceful solutions through dialogue.
“This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry argued that the justifications offered for the strikes are “unfounded,” and criticized the US for letting “ideological hostility” override practical diplomacy and trust-building.
The statement emphasized the need to prevent further escalation and to focus on resolving disputes through dialogue. “We believe that all partners who may have grievances against each other should seek solutions to problems through dialogue. We are ready to support them in this,” it added.
Russia underscored that Latin America “must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself in 2014,” and stressed that Venezuela “must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, external intervention.”
The ministry reaffirmed Russia’s support for Venezuela and backed calls for an immediate UN Security Council meeting.
The remarks followed Venezuelan accusations that US forces attacked both civilian and military sites across multiple states, prompting a national emergency. US President Donald Trump confirmed on social media that a "large scale" strike had taken place, claiming that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."
The Russian ministry called Trump’s claims “extremely alarming” and demanded “immediate clarification,” warning that such actions, if true, would be an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, a core principle of international law.
Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said the strikes “have no substantive basis” and violate international law, expressing confidence that the global community will reject and condemn the attack.
The Russian Embassy in Caracas confirmed that its building and the surrounding area were not affected by the strikes.
