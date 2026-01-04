403
Zelensky plans January meeting with Trump to discuss Ukraine peace plan
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday announced plans for a meeting with US President Donald Trump in late January to advance discussions on a peace plan, signaling a key step in diplomatic efforts to end the war.
"After that, there will be a meeting of leaders, security documents will be finalized. The leaders will discuss many different issues, but the focus will be on security guarantees and recovery," Zelenskyy said during a briefing following talks with national security advisers from partner countries.
He added that representatives from various military and general staff sectors will travel to Europe early next week to meet with Trump’s team in Paris, in discussions expected to last “a day or two.”
"We'll see how things go. After that, I think we will prepare for a meeting in the United States at the level of leaders in a wide circle. We would like all of this to happen during January, by the end of January," Zelenskyy said.
The announcement follows a Dec. 28 meeting in Florida between the two leaders, during which Trump highlighted progress on issues related to the eastern Donbas region and announced the creation of a special working group for a peaceful resolution involving senior US officials and the Russian side.
Zelenskyy has previously stated that the peace plan is nearly finalized and that US security guarantees are fully agreed upon, while Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin but remained hopeful for progress toward resolving the conflict.
