US military raid on Venezuela causes at least forty deaths
(MENAFN) At least 40 people, including both civilians and members of the armed forces, were killed during a US military operation aimed at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to reports published late Saturday.
As stated by reports citing a senior Venezuelan official who spoke anonymously, the toll was significant. "At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed in the attack."
According to accounts attributed to US officials, the operation relied heavily on air power in its initial phase, with the objective of neutralizing Venezuela’s air defense systems before deploying ground units.
"More than 150 US aircraft were dispatched to knock out air defenses, so military helicopters could deliver troops who assaulted Mr. Maduro's position, US officials said."
There was no immediate public confirmation from US authorities regarding the number of casualties or the full extent of the military action.
US forces detained President Maduro and his wife early Saturday during a dramatic overnight operation, US President Donald Trump announced. Trump said Washington would oversee Venezuela until a "safe, proper, and judicious transition" is secured.
Maduro and his wife are accused of trafficking "tons of cocaine" into the United States, along with other alleged offenses, under a new indictment unsealed early Saturday by federal prosecutors in New York, according to reports.
Critics have cautioned that the operation may violate international law, circumvent congressional oversight, and further destabilize Venezuela and the broader region.
