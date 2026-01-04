Bitcoin & Ether Etfs Rate $646M Inflows On First Trading Day Of 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bright Start for US Spot Crypto ETFs in 2026 Amid Broader Market Caution

Despite a challenging year for the broader cryptocurrency market, the first trading day of 2026 witnessed a robust influx into US-based spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling renewed institutional interest. Investors poured approximately $646 million into these funds, with Bitcoin ETFs leading the way.



US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $471.3 million on the first trading day of 2026.

Ether -based ETFs attracted an additional $174.5 million, marking significant single-day inflows.

Market sentiment remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index indicating extreme fear levels. Institutional investors are reportedly re-entering after Q4 sell-offs, signaling renewed confidence.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, Ether

Sentiment: Neutral to cautiously bullish

Price impact: Slightly positive, as increased ETF inflows may suggest institutional confidence amid market uncertainty

Market context: The inflow reflects cautious optimism amidst broader market declines and heightened risk aversion.

Market Overview

The start of 2026 brought a noteworthy return of inflows into US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, with the combined total reaching nearly $646 million. Specifically, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $471.3 million, the largest net inflow in 35 trading days since mid-November, when the sector saw an even higher $524 million influx. Concurrently, Ether ETFs recorded their strongest single-day inflows since December 9, with $174.5 million added.

These inflows come despite a broader downturn in crypto prices, which have declined by approximately 1.56% for Bitcoin and 1.39% for Ether over the past month. The downward trend followed Bitcoin's peak of $125,100 on October 5 and the subsequent $19 billion liquidation event on October 10, which shook confidence among investors.

The market sentiment, as measured by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, remains fragile, with the index lingering in“Extreme Fear” territory since early November and reverting to a score of 25 this Sunday. Such mood swings reflect widespread caution among participants.

Nevertheless, industry insiders note a shift in institutional behavior. According to Wal, chief marketing officer at Tonso, institutional investors who sold Bitcoin in Q4 2025 for tax-loss harvesting are now re-entering the market, signaling a potential bullish cycle ahead.“They are loading up; this is just the beginning,” Wal stated in a recent X post, hinting at renewed confidence.

Despite the turbulence, US investors invested over $31.77 billion into crypto ETFs in 2025, with Bitcoin ETFs leading at approximately $21.4 billion. While this figure is lower than the $35.2 billion net inflows seen in 2024, it underscores persistent institutional interest amid turbulent conditions.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.