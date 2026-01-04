US Venezuela Strike 'Commendable' In Precision But Flouts Moral Norms

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev noted that the US conducted precision strikes in Venezuela, but flouted moral norms. Sachdev said that the US abducted Cilia Flores, Maduro's wife because she could have mobilized the masses against the US. He said, "The modus operandi of the attack and the kidnapping or abduction of President Maduro is spectacular. America conducted this entire affair with a high degree of precision... It's unprecedented and commendable. However, in terms of morality and international law, America has definitely flouted norms... It will definitely have an impact on world narratives."

Rationale Behind Abducting Maduro's Wife

"It's important to see that they've taken his wife along with him... She is a smart lady and is said to be the brains behind Maduro... If she had remained in Venezuela, she would have built up a public opinion in Venezuela in favour of Maduro... America has not only bombed some strategic assets to create a diversion so that their special forces could kidnap Maduro and his wife, but also bombed the mausoleum of Chavez," he added.

A Dangerous Precedent

He cautioned against other nations taking this case as their precedent. "Other countries will take a lesson from this, especially large countries with more money, muscle and military... like, let's say China. It can draw a parallel that it can execute a similar operation against Taiwan, and the world will have to accept it," he said.

Regime Change Unsuccessful

The regime change is yet to happen in the US, as was intended, Sachdev said. "By this, America is signalling that it wants no symbols of leftism or socialism in its backyard... The political party of Maduro remains in power in Venezuela. The military remains in power and supportive of the Maduro regime. So a regime change, which America wanted, has not yet happened," he said.

'Extreme Turmoil' Predicted

Sachdev said that there will be extreme turmoil in Venezuela in the coming days. "Still, in the coming days, people in Venezuela might take to the streets to protest, maybe celebrate the downfall of Maduro... There would definitely be a period of extreme turmoil in Venezuela in the coming days and weeks," he said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are in New York City following a large-scale US operation in Venezuela. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court, as per CNN.

