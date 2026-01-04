BJP Hits Back At Abhishek Banerjee, Says TMC Losing Its Temperament

BJP slams TMC's 'desperation'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his sharp attack on the BJP, with senior BJP leader Prakash Reddy alleging that leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal are losing their "temperament, confidence and stability" as elections draw closer.

Reacting to Abhishek Banerjee's comments made during a rally in West Bengal on Saturday, Reddy said the language being used by TMC leaders reflects political frustration and desperation in the face of an impending electoral challenge.

"TMC party leaders are losing their temperament, confidence and stability as they are well prepared for defeat. They are using such words against any party and even the Prime Minister," Reddy said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad. He stressed that electoral contests should be left to voters' judgment. "BJP and TMC are contesting the elections as political parties, and the people will decide who will come to power. I hope such statements are being observed by the people. It will not upgrade the status of politicians like Abhishek Banerjee," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee likens BJP to 'snake'

Reddy's remarks came in response to comments made by Abhishek Banerjee at a rally in Alipurduar as part of his month-long 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign. Addressing party supporters, the TMC leader likened the BJP to a "snake" and urged voters to defeat the party in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

"BJP is like a snake. If you keep 1 or 18 in your backyard, eventually it will bite you," Banerjee said, calling upon people to stand in queues and "teach the BJP a lesson through EVMs" during the elections. The TMC MP also accused the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution and claimed such forces would eventually be removed from power. Banerjee launched the 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign from South 24 Parganas on Friday. The yatra aims to highlight the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee-led government while mounting an aggressive political attack on the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

Row over electoral rolls

Political tensions have further escalated over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls. Banerjee alleged that the BJP was defaming the state by repeatedly claiming the presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals in Bengal.

He claimed that during a recent visit to New Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner questioned him on the issue of alleged illegal voters. Calling the BJP "Bangla-birodhi" (anti-Bengal), Banerjee said the forthcoming elections were not just about defeating the BJP but about holding it accountable for what he described as repeated attempts to malign the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)