Raghav Chadha Lauds Centre's Draft Social Security Rules For Gig Workers

Raghav Chadha Lauds Government's Move

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha lauded the central government for releasing the draft Social Security Rules for gig workers under the new labour codes, noting that this was the first step towards "recognition, protection and dignity" of their hard work.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment earlier this week reportedly released draft rules called the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025, elaborating norms for gig workers to be eligible for various social security benefits and safeguards.

"Congratulations to all Gig Workers and Delivery Partners. There is good news for you. Central Government's draft Social Security Rules are the first step towards recognition, protection and dignity for your work. Even though the Platforms (Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, etc.) chose not to listen to your voices, the people of this country and the government did. This is a small win, but an important win," he posted on X

Raghav Chadha has been speaking for the rights of the gig workers for long, even on many occasions on the floor of the Parliament.

"These draft rules were not framed just because I raised the issue in Parliament, it has happened because you all also raised your voices. The companies and the platforms did not listen to you, but the government did, which should be welcomed," he said in the video posted on X.

Under the new rules, gig workers are legally recognized and will be given unique identity, Chadha said.

In the recent Parliament session, the AAP Rajya Sabha member had spoken about the "pain and misery" of India's gig workers who work under tremendous pressure and at times harsh weather conditions.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had demanded regulations on quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, especially emphasising the need for the benefits of gig workers. In his Parliament intervention, the RS MP called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers.

Details of the Social Security Code

For the first time, the definition of 'gig workers' and 'platform workers' and provisions related to the same have been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020 which has come into force on November 21, 2025.

Key Provisions and Initiatives

The Code provides for framing of suitable social security measures for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc.

The Code provides for the establishment of a Social Security Fund to finance welfare schemes.

The Code also provides for the establishment of a National Social Security Board for the welfare of gig workers and platform workers.

Also, the Ministry of Labour and Employment had launched the e-Shram portal on 26.08.2021 for the creation of a Comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers, including platform workers, migrant workers, etc.

The e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also launched the e-Shram- 'One-Stop-Solution' on 21.10.2024 that entails integration of different social security/welfare schemes at single portal i.e., e-Shram. (ANI)

