Russians Carry Out 569 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day One Injured

"Russian forces carried out 13 airstrikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, and Bilohiria," Fedorov wrote.
A total of 309 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Veselianka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Dobropillia.Read also: Zaporizhzhia NPP loses power due to hostilities - Ministry of Energy
Nine MLRS strikes were carried out on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Zelene, and Dobropillia.
A total of 238 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianky, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Dobropillia. As a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district, a 51-year-old woman was injured.
Twenty reports were received regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and outbuildings.
As Ukrinform previously reported, over the previous day Russian forces carried out 605 strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, using MLRS, artillery, and drone attacks.
