Frontline Communities In Kherson Region Receive Armored Vehicles For Evacuation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration stated this on Telegram.

"Two frontline communities in the Kherson region have received armored vehicles. The special transport with Level 4 protection will be used to evacuate residents of the Beryslav and Tiahynka communities," the statement says.

It is noted that settlements in these communities are being shelled particularly heavily by Russian forces. Therefore, the availability of protected vehicles makes it possible to rescue people who remain on the line of fire more safely.

The vehicles were purchased thanks to the support of temporarily occupied communities of the region, Kakhovka and Novotroitske. As part of the national project Shoulder to Shoulder: Cohesive Communities, they allocated more than UAH 17.7 million in subventions for this purpose.

It is emphasized that this is an example of genuine mutual support, when community resources are directed toward the most important goal: saving people's lives.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in de-occupied areas of Kherson region, emergency medical crews make about 200 calls every day, most of them under enemy fire and UAV attacks, and the region needs armored transport for emergency medical services.

