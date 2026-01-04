403
Venezuela Court Appoints Delcy Rodriguez Acting Pres. Amid Maduro Arrest
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Venezuela's Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court assigned Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the duties of acting president amid the absence of Nicolas Maduro after his arrest.
The court decision, circulated by local media late Saturday, stipulated that Rodriguez, in her capacity as acting president, shall assume full responsibilities and exercise all powers granted to the presidency throughout his absence.
Head of the Constitutional Chamber Tania D'Amelio stated in the ruling that the measure aims to ensure administrative continuity and comprehensive national defense during the enforced absence of constitutional President Nicolas Maduro according to court.
The court ordered immediate notification of the designated vice president, the high military command, and the National Assembly, stating the decision responds to confronting what it described as foreign aggression against Venezuela at present time.
Earlier, Vice President Rodriguez affirmed the government remains in place to manage national affairs, condemning a blatant and unacceptable attack, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington's next steps depend on her responses. (end)
