New York Mayor Calls Maduro Arrest Act Of War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing the move as an "act of war and a violation of US federal and international laws."
CNN reported late Saturday that Mamdani spoke by phone with President Donald Trump, stressing his objection was rooted in opposition to a "pursuit of regime change" and actions he believes violate federal and international law that should be upheld consistently.
Mamdani warned such overt regime change attempts directly impact New York residents, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans, affirming his administration's focus on public safety while Maduro is expected to appear before a Manhattan federal court next week. (end)
