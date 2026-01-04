Venezuelan Capital Quiet, Streets Empty After US Strike

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Caracas: A lingering smell of explosives hung over Venezuela's capital Caracas on Saturday as shocked residents took stock after an early-morning US strike that ousted strongman Nicolas Maduro.

While a few hundred Maduro supporters gathered to clamor for his freedom, the streets were otherwise eerily quiet.

"I felt the explosions lift me out of bed. In that instant I thought: 'My God, the day has come,' and I cried," Maria Eugenia Escobar, a 58-year-old resident of the city of six million people, told AFP.

The strikes started around 2:00 am local time, with dozens of detonations that some people at first mistook for fireworks.

Windows rattled from the shockwaves and residents rushed out onto terraces and balconies as military aircraft zoomed overhead.

"It was horrible, we felt the planes flying over our house," said a resident of the Coche neighborhood, near the city's largest military complex, which was targeted in the raid.

Residents saw columns of smoke rising from several parts of the city, which was soon cloaked in a fog-like haze.

Witnesses spoke of bombings in La Guaira, Caracas's airport and port, in Maracay to the west, and in Higuerote to the east.

'Absurd!'

In the aftermath, Venezuelans soon learned their long-ruling leader Maduro was out.

US special forces seized Maduro and took him to face trial in New York.

A few hundred supporters gathered in Caracas to demand news of their leader's fate.

"Long live Nicolas Maduro," echoed a rally cry from a hastily erected stage with speakers blaring revolutionary music.

"Long live!" responded the crowd.

Katia Briceno, a 54-year-old university professor, came out to protest against what she described as US "barbarism."

"How is it that a foreign government comes into the country and removes the president? It's absurd!" she told AFP.

Apart from the protesters, there were few Venezuelans out, and just occasional cars on the usually bustling streets.

Those who did venture out did so under the watchful eye of black-clad agents patrolling the center with long guns.

Many stores were closed after the attack, while queues formed at others that were letting people in a few at a time.

Damage from the explosions was mostly limited to military installations, where vehicles stood riddled by bullets, others smouldering and charred.



Qatar expresses deep concern over developments in Venezuela, calls for dialogue to resolve dispute

Venezuelan President's indictment includes conspiracy and terrorism charges: US Attorney General

US will manage Venezuela's affairs until proper transition can take place: Trump Vice President says 'ready to defend' Venezuela

Read Also

Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez accused the US forces of attacking civilian areas with missiles and rockets fired from combat helicopters.

President Donald Trump said no US soldiers died in Saturday's strikes, but the toll on the Venezuelan side remained unknown.

For residents of Caracas, the future is uncertain.

Trump said he was "not afraid of boots on the ground" and mooted the possibility of a "much bigger" second wave of strikes if necessary.

He also said the United States will "run" Venezuela until a political transition occurs.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado insists Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition says won elections in July 2024 in which Maduro claimed victory, "must immediately assume his constitutional mandate" as president.

Trump appeared to scotch any expectation that Machado herself might emerge as Venezuela's new leader. She does not have "support or respect" there, he said.

Trump indicated he could instead work with Maduro's deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, saying "she's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Neighboring Colombia was reinforcing its border with Venezuela, using tanks and armed soldiers who normally fight guerrillas to secure the frontier.

Colombian security forces deployed at the main border crossings on the orders of leftist President Gustavo Petro, who has clashed with Trump over his months-long military buildup in the region.

Petro's government has warned of a potential humanitarian crisis with migrants pouring over the border from Venezuela.

However, on the Simon Bolivar bridge in Villa del Rosaria, the main crossing point, the number of people walking across on Saturday was far below normal.