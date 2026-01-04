403
Russia Slams U.S. Venezuela Attack as Act of “Armed Aggression”
(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Ministry has issued a forceful denunciation of what it characterized as Washington's "armed aggression" against Venezuela on Saturday, demanding de-escalation while cautioning against additional military action. U.S. President Donald Trump has verified the strikes occurred, asserting that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been detained and transported from the nation.
Venezuelan authorities initially reported their country had suffered a direct American assault following detonations that reverberated through the capital, Caracas, on Saturday. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil charged Washington with attempting to seize control of the Latin American state's natural resources.
Moscow reiterated its support for the Venezuelan population and backed demands for an emergency UN Security Council session. The foreign ministry emphasized that Latin America should remain a zone of peace and that Venezuela must be free to determine its own future without external interference.
Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee, characterized the recent strikes on Venezuela as a U.S. military operation aimed at changing an "undesirable" regime, accusing Washington of seeking to impose its will on the country.
Venezuela proclaimed a state of emergency immediately following the explosions. Government officials confirmed the attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.
The military action arrives amid escalating friction between Washington and Caracas. Trump has persistently alleged Venezuela's administration enables widespread narcotics smuggling and has greenlit expanded U.S. military operations targeting suspected trafficking corridors in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
Maduro has rejected the allegations, accusing the U.S. of aggression and of using anti-drug operations as a pretext to topple his government. He has warned that any direct military action on his country would be met with resistance.
