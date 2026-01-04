'Not About Drugs Or Democracy, It's About Trump's Desire To Play Regional Strongman': Kamala Harris

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Washington, Jan 4 (IANS) Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has strongly criticised President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela, calling them unlawful, dangerous and driven by political ambition rather than national interest.

In a sharply worded post on X, Harris warned that the move risks destabilising the region while putting American lives and resources at stake.

“Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable,” Harris wrote, accusing the president of misleading the public. While acknowledging Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's record, she added,“That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We've seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.”

Harris said public support for such actions is lacking.“The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to,” she stated, arguing that the rationale behind the operation has been deliberately distorted.

In one of her strongest remarks, Harris asserted,“This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump's desire to play the regional strongman.” She further alleged hypocrisy in the administration's approach, saying,“If he cared about either, he wouldn't pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela's legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro's cronies.”

Harris warned of the long-term consequences, writing,“The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home.”

She concluded by outlining what she believes should be the country's priorities:“America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and - most importantly - putting the American people first.”

Her remarks come amid dramatic developments on the ground. In an early morning operation on Saturday, US Delta forces attacked an army base in Venezuela, capping months of military buildup, and captured Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

According to US officials, the two were placed aboard a warship and transported to New York, where“narco-terrorism” charges have been filed in federal court.

The indictment, made public by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors allege Maduro used state power for more than two decades to move massive quantities of cocaine toward the United States. He faces charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, firearms offences and related crimes, with alleged conduct spanning from around 1999 through 2025.

The court filing claims Maduro“sits atop a corrupt, illegitimate government” that relied on military, intelligence, and law enforcement institutions to protect drug trafficking routes. Thousands of tons of cocaine were allegedly shipped through the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.

The indictment also names co-defendants, including Cilia Flores, Maduro's son Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra and some senior officials.