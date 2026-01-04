Mausam Noor Returned To Cong Following Uncertainty Over Another RS Nomination: Trinamool

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday opined that Mausam Noor quit the party due to uncertainty over getting a Rajya Sabha nomination for another term.

Notably, Noor's current term as MP will end in April, and she may contest the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal from Malda.

Trinamool Congress sources alleged that Noor was having conflicts of personal interest with district leadership over minor issues.

Furthermore, Noor had also incurred the displeasure of Trinamool Congress by campaigning for her cousin, and Congress MP from Maldaha Dakshin constituency Isha Khan Choudhury, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Noor returned to the Congress on Saturday.

She is a two-time former Congress Lok Sabha member from Maldaha Utttar constituency from 2009 to 2019.

She joined the Congress at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of party leaders Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir and West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Shuvankar Sarkar.

Following the development, Trinamool Congress district leadership claimed that due to the overall unfavourable political situation in the district and the improvement in her relationship with her brother Isha, she was in contact with the Congress high command ahead of the Assembly elections.

Feeling somewhat assured of securing a Congress ticket from Malda district for the Assembly polls, Noor decided to return to the grand old party.

Prasenjit Das, the Trinamool Youth President of Malda district, said, "Noor was in the Congress. Later, she joined the Trinamool. The Trinamool gave her many things. It made her a Rajya Sabha MP. Now perhaps she wants even more. Therefore, she returned to her former party."

District Trinamool Chairman Chaitali Sarkar said, "We also respect Barkat Sahib (late Union minister A.B.A Ghani Khan Choudhury). Now, Noor has left the Trinamool. We don't understand why she left. However, only time will tell whether this will have any impact on district politics."

Regarding the development, district BJP leader Biswajit Roy said, "This is how the Trinamool party will end. They do not know how to respect anyone. Mausam didn't receive respect, and they don't even respect the legacy of Ghani Khan Choudhury."

However, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, the chairman of English Bazar Municipality, criticised Noor. He said, "Noor did not do a single thing as a Rajya Sabha MP. She left the Trinamool because she expected to get a Congress ticket. This will not harm the Trinamool in any way."