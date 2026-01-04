Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubio: Cuban Government Should Be Concerned

Rubio: Cuban Government Should Be Concerned


2026-01-04 12:04:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that the Cuban government "should be concerned," during a press conference alongside US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Rubio, a Cuban-American, remarked as part of a briefing on the situation in Venezuela following the US military operation and the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio added that the Caribbean country was dominated by "incompetents" and that its economic situation was very poor. Minutes earlier, Trump also said that perhaps at some point it would be necessary to talk about Cuba.

MENAFN04012026000195011045ID1110552043



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search