Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely For 4 Days As New Low-Pressure Area Forms

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: As of January 4, the Meteorological Department has warned of changing weather conditions in Tamil Nadu. With moderate rain expected over the next few days and foggy mornings, here is the latest update for Chennai

The northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu is now in its final phase. Since its onset in October, it has brought good rainfall to southern districts, the delta regions and northern parts of the state. Although rainfall reduced in early December, widespread rains returned over the past two days. On January 1, heavy rainfall was recorded across several districts including Chennai, Coimbatore and Theni. After a brief pause, weather conditions are once again turning favourable for rain.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, an atmospheric circulation is active over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, while another system persists near the southeast Arabian Sea close to the Kerala coast. As of today, January 4, dry weather is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with light fog likely in some places during early morning hours. However, from January 5 to January 7, moderate rain is expected at one or two places in Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also indicated that moderate rainfall may continue on January 8 and 9.

For Chennai, the weather on January 4 is expected to remain partly cloudy with light fog during the early morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range from 23 to 24 degrees Celsius. Importantly, the Meteorological Department has stated that a new low-pressure area may form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around January 6. This system could trigger further rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts in the days ahead, keeping weather conditions unsettled.