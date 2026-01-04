Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh Starrer Refuses To Slow Down As Fifth Week Collections Remain Strong

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run in its fifth week. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has crossed ₹759 crore mark worldwide

Despite entering its fifth week in theatres, Dhurandhar has shown no signs of fatigue at the box office. As per Sacnilk's latest estimates, the film recorded growth on its fifth Saturday, earning ₹11.75 crore. This pushed its total collection to ₹759.50 crore worldwide. The film briefly slipped below the ₹10 crore daily mark but bounced back strongly over the weekend, unaffected by new releases like the war drama Ikkis.

Dhurandhar opened to a massive ₹207.25 crore in its first week and built further momentum with ₹253.25 crore in week two. The third week added ₹172 crore, while the fourth week contributed another ₹10.14 crore. With consistent double-digit earnings for most of its theatrical run, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film globally in 2025.

The film features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating undercover in Pakistan's Lyari region to dismantle a Baloch gang. The narrative weaves real-life geopolitical incidents such as the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi and Manav Gohil. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled for a multi-language theatrical release on March 19.