Trump Hails Venezuela Raid As 'Brilliant' Military Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 7 (IANS) President Donald Trump described the US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a highly complex and tactically precise mission, praising American forces for what he called a“brilliant” execution under dangerous conditions.

Speaking at the House GOP Members' Retreat, Trump said the operation involved significant risks, including heavy fire directed at US helicopters as troops moved in. He said American forces were exposed during the assault but succeeded without any US fatalities.

“It was an amazing military feat,” Trump said, calling the mission“brilliant tactically” and“an incredible thing.” He said the operation involved extensive coordination and surprise, adding that US forces had“a lot of boots on the ground.”

Trump said Maduro's capture marked a decisive moment after years of US frustration with Venezuela's leadership. He accused Maduro of overseeing widespread violence and repression, alleging that millions had suffered under his rule.

“He's a violent guy,” Trump said.“He's killed millions of people.”

The president said the scale and speed of the operation caught Venezuelan forces off guard, noting that power was cut during the assault and that Caracas was left without electricity. He said the disruption contributed to what he described as tactical surprise.

“There was no electricity,” Trump said, adding that only a small number of people had light, mostly from candles.

Trump portrayed the raid as part of a broader effort to confront what he described as narco-terror states in the Western Hemisphere. He said Venezuela had become a source of drugs, crime, and instability affecting the United States.

“Not just Venezuela,” Trump said.“It's what's coming out of Venezuela.”

He claimed that US actions have sharply reduced maritime drug trafficking linked to the country.“Drugs by sea are down 97 percent,” Trump said, adding that enforcement would now expand to land routes.

Trump rejected suggestions that the operation was driven by oil or regime-change ideology alone. Instead, he framed it as a security imperative tied to long-standing US doctrine.

“It's our hemisphere,” Trump said, referring to the Monroe Doctrine.“Other presidents lost sight of it. I didn't.”

He said the operation demonstrated US military superiority.“Nobody has our weapons,” Trump said.“Nobody has the quality of our weapons.”

Trump called the Venezuela operation one of the most significant strategic actions taken by the United States in years, arguing it sent a clear signal to adversaries and reshaped the balance of power in the region.