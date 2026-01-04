Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Dharmendra's Last Film Collects THIS Much Check
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Dharmendra's last film has once again strengthened its hold at the box office. After a great opening on the first day, director Sriram Raghavan's film saw a major drop on the second day
'Ikkis' earned ₹7.28 crore on day one but fell to ₹3.5 crore on day two.
According to trade reports, Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' saw a growth of about 32.8% on its third day. This biographical war drama reportedly earned around ₹4.65 crore on Saturday.
'Ikkis', based on Arun Khetrapal's life, has earned about ₹15.43 crore in India in three days.
'Ikkis' is produced by Maddock Films with a budget of about ₹60 crore. So far, the film has recovered roughly 25% of its cost. It needs to earn ₹120 crore to be a hit.
So far, 'Ikkis' has grossed ₹17-20 crore worldwide. Besides Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda, the film also stars Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Deepak Dobriyal.
