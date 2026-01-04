CUET UG 2026 Application Form Released: Check Dates, Fees, And How To Apply
|Event
|Date
|Start of online application
|January 03, 2026
|Application last date
|January 30, 2026 (until 11:50 PM)
|Fee payment last date
|January 31, 2026 (until 11:50 PM)
|Form correction window
|February 02 – February 04, 2026
|Announcement of exam city
|To be announced later
|Admit card release
|To be announced later
|Exam date
|May 11 - May 31, 2026 (Tentative)
|Answer key and recorded responses
|To be announced later
|Result declaration
|To be announced later
CUET UG 2026: Points for Candidates to Keep in Mind
- Applications will only be accepted online; offline forms cannot be submitted. A candidate can submit only one form. Duplicate forms will not be accepted. The email and mobile number provided during registration must belong to the candidate or their parents/guardians. All information will be sent to these contacts. The list of participating universities and programs is updated from time to time. Therefore, it is important to regularly check the NTA website. For the exam scheme, syllabus, eligibility, and other instructions, read the NTA's official information bulletin.
