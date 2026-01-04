Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CUET UG 2026 Application Form Released: Check Dates, Fees, And How To Apply

2026-01-04 12:00:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

CUET UG 2026 Registration:The NTA, or National Testing Agency, has started the CUET UG 2026 registration process from January 03, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website nic. The CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Through this exam, students become eligible for admission to undergraduate programs in central universities, state universities, deemed universities, and private universities.

How to apply online for CUET UG 2026?

Applying for CUET UG 2026 is quite simple. Follow the steps below-

  • First, visit the official CUET UG website at nic.
  • Click on the CUET UG 2026 Registration link on the homepage.
  • Complete the registration by filling in your basic information.
  • Log in and carefully fill out the entire Application Form.
  • Upload necessary documents like your photo and signature, ensuring they are in the correct format.
  • Pay the online application fee.
  • After submitting the form, download the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET UG 2026 Registration Direct Link

CUET UG 2026: Important Dates

Event  Date
Start of online application  January 03, 2026
Application last date January 30, 2026 (until 11:50 PM)
Fee payment last date  January 31, 2026 (until 11:50 PM)
Form correction window February 02 – February 04, 2026
Announcement of exam city  To be announced later
Admit card release  To be announced later
Exam date  May 11 - May 31, 2026 (Tentative)
Answer key and recorded responses  To be announced later
Result declaration  To be announced later

CUET UG 2026: Points for Candidates to Keep in Mind

  • Applications will only be accepted online; offline forms cannot be submitted.
  • A candidate can submit only one form. Duplicate forms will not be accepted.
  • The email and mobile number provided during registration must belong to the candidate or their parents/guardians. All information will be sent to these contacts.
  • The list of participating universities and programs is updated from time to time. Therefore, it is important to regularly check the NTA website.
  • For the exam scheme, syllabus, eligibility, and other instructions, read the NTA's official information bulletin.

