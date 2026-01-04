CUET UG 2026 Application Form Released: Check Dates, Fees, And How To Apply

CUET UG 2026 Registration:The NTA, or National Testing Agency, has started the CUET UG 2026 registration process from January 03, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website nic. The CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Through this exam, students become eligible for admission to undergraduate programs in central universities, state universities, deemed universities, and private universities.

How to apply online for CUET UG 2026?

Applying for CUET UG 2026 is quite simple. Follow the steps below-



First, visit the official CUET UG website at nic.

Click on the CUET UG 2026 Registration link on the homepage.

Complete the registration by filling in your basic information.

Log in and carefully fill out the entire Application Form.

Upload necessary documents like your photo and signature, ensuring they are in the correct format.

Pay the online application fee. After submitting the form, download the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET UG 2026 Registration Direct Link

CUET UG 2026: Important Dates