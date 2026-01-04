Akhanda 2 OTT Release: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Stream Online Here Check

Akhanda 2 OTT: Akhanda 2 is the movie where Nandamuri Natasimham Balayya showed his acting prowess. After overcoming many hurdles to release in theaters, this film is now getting ready for its OTT streaming. So, when and where can you watch

Directed by Boyapati, Akhanda 2 Tandavam stars Balakrishna. Their combo is a hit-maker. This is their fourth film. It hit theaters on Dec 12 and performed decently.

Originally set for a Dec 5 release, the film faced delays. It launched pan-India on Dec 12 to mixed reviews, but Balakrishna's acting and its spiritual themes won over audiences.

Despite mixed reviews, Akhanda 2 did well at the box office. In 22 days, it grossed around 121 crores worldwide, with a share of about 70 crores so far.

An update on Akhanda 2's OTT release is viral. Netflix has the rights and plans to stream it from Jan 9. An official announcement is coming soon. All eyes are on its OTT performance.

Balakrishna shines as an Aghora with powerful acting. Thaman's music is a highlight. Aadhi Pinisetty plays a mysterious villain. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon and others.

At 65, Balakrishna continues his winning streak. After a hat-trick, Akhanda 2 is another success. One more hit means a double hat-trick. His next film is with Malineni Gopichand.