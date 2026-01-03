Aspetar Looks Back At Year Of Achievements On Many Fronts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspetar, the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, saw a remarkable year in 2025, dedicating all its efforts to achieving medical excellence and ensuring a safe sports environment. The hospital continued to serve Qatar's athletes while attracting elite sports stars and patients from around the world. Beyond its achievements in the medical field, Aspetar also shone on the global medical tourism stage, reaffirming its status as a world-leading destination in sports medicine.

Aspetar began 2025 by achieving a historic milestone, receiving the Diamond Accreditation from Accreditation Canada under the Qmentum International program for the second consecutive cycle, with a perfect score. It became the first healthcare institution in the world to accomplish this distinction twice in a blade-->

This prestigious recognition adds to Aspetar's global reputation as a FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and an IOC Research Centre for Prevention of Injury and Protection of Athlete Health, underscoring the hospital's credibility among leading international sports organizations.

Aspetar also took the spotlight at the 8th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Medical Conference held in July 2025. The hospital was not only a prominent participant but also a thought leader throughout the event. Aspetar's Orthopaedic Surgery Consultant Dr Khalid al-Khelaifi received a distinguished award honouring his pioneering contributions to sports and orthopaedic medicine and his service to Asian football, a recognition of Qatar's national expertise under Aspetar's blade-->

Aspetar was also recognized by the AFC for its longstanding role as a strategic partner and primary reference in sports medicine, having significantly influenced discussions and shared best practices on injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement.

Meanwhile, Acting Director General of Aspetar Khalid Ali al-Mawlawi was named by Forbes Middle East among the most influential leaders in management and healthcare highlighting his leadership in cementing Aspetar's global standing and balancing medical excellence, international partnerships, and service to Qatar's sports community.

Throughout 2025, Aspetar provided medical coverage for over 100 sporting events, including football, athletics, tennis, motorsport, and more. The hospital served as the official medical provider for major tournaments such as the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Continental Club Cup, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, and Qatar TotalEnergies Open, among blade-->

A particularly memorable moment came when Aspetar's medical team helped save the life of the Czech Fencing Federation president after he suffered cardiac arrest during the Qatar Grand Prix for Fencing - a testament to Aspetar's field emergency readiness and professionalism.

Medical support

During both the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and FIFA U-17 World Cup, Aspetar supervised full medical coverage for players, officials, and fans, operating 6 to 8 clinics in stadiums and deploying 12 sports physicians alongside Hamad Medical Corporation emergency teams. Aspetar also supported referees with physiotherapy services and provided full medical support to the Palestine and Iraq national teams.

Additionally, Aspetar managed the import and clearance of medicines for 23 participating teams, ensuring seamless medical logistics. During the tournaments, the hospital treated 211 cases, including 70 athletes from 17 blade-->

Aspetar's expertise stood behind several national and international successes across various disciplines, such as the World Athletics Championships, the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, and Qatar's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

Doha became the world capital of sports medicine in 2025 when Aspetar hosted the first Aspetar World Conference, attracting over 1,000 participants from 75 countries, including experts from FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, and major global sports and medical institutions.

The conference covered topics from sports injuries and illness prevention to performance sciences and sports pharmacology, continuing Aspetar's scientific legacy of over 1,700 published research papers in leading medical journals. By the end of 2025 alone, Aspetar's research department published 1,660 scientific studies in more than 300 prestigious journals, with 120 new projects launched on muscle and tendon injuries, advanced rehabilitation techniques, and athlete performance blade-->

Aspetar also expanded its physiological and performance services to benefit both professional and amateur athletes, emphasizing its role as a leader in research, education, and applied sports science.

Global partnerships

The hospital continued its partnerships with top global organizations, including UEFA's Medical Conference, the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), and the Leaders in Sport Summit in London. Aspetar also co-organized the Paris Saint-Germain Medical Conference, attended by representatives from over 70 European clubs.

Aspetar's scientific and medical excellence made it a preferred destination for elite athletes worldwide. Throughout 2025, the hospital welcomed professional players from the English Premier League, French Ligue 1, and other top European leagues. Among the visitors were Noa Lang (Inter Milan), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Hickey and Pelenda DaSilva (Brentford), Zagadou (VfB Stuttgart), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal), and Amine Gouiri, Hamed Traore, and Faris Moumbagna (Olympique de Marseille).

Aspetar also received stars from Paris Saint-Germain, including Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Desire Doue. Other notable visitors included the Iraqi forward Ali Al Hamadi (Luton Town), Will Smallbone (Millwall), and Bachir Belloumi (Hull City).

From other sports, Aspetar received Formula 1 drivers Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso, tennis player Holger Rune, and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm.

In parallel, Aspetar strengthened partnerships with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, and federations from Algeria, Iraq, and Palestine, further expanding its international collaboration blade-->

As Qatar's reputation as a global sports and health hub grows, Aspetar has emerged as a leading player in medical tourism, attracting patients and athletes from the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia seeking advanced orthopaedic and sports medicine care.

In 2025, Aspetar participated in major international medical tourism events in Belgium, London, and the Forbes Middle East Medical and Wellness Tourism Summit in Dubai, where it contributed to discussions on the evolving role of destination hospitals.

Throughout the year, Aspetar welcomed over 700 elite athletes from 71 countries, with the majority coming from Europe and neighbouring regions, along with hundreds of global experts attending its scientific conferences.

Beyond competitions and research, Aspetar continued its social responsibility initiatives, promoting health awareness, safe physical activity, and inclusive well-being programs for children, families, and people with disabilities. Through partnerships with organizations such as Dreama, Aspetar reaffirmed its belief that its mission extends beyond elite sports, aiming to enhance the overall health of Qatar's community.

