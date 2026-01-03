Call For Greater Focus In Outlying Areas Of Doha, Balanced Civic Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's outskirts are seen to have great potential for the country's tourism sector, given their unique locations and natural scenery, according to a report in local Arabic daily Arrayah.

According to the report, these areas outside the major cities require more attention from concerned entities, which could open the way for more investment and business opportunities, especially for the private sector.

Speaking to Arrayah, a number of Qatari citizens have voiced their strong hopes for giving more attention to the outlying areas of the country. They stressed that this should be considered among the top priorities of concerned entities due to the“great opportunities these areas could offer for the local economy”.Accordingly, they called on the Ministry of Municipality to intensify efforts to develop the streets, main squares, and the public facilities there, while expanding the establishment of central parks that meet community needs and improve the overall quality of life of residents.

They also stressed the importance of engaging residents in the planning processes by surveying their opinions and identifying the actual needs before implementing the required service projects. They noted that population density and urban expansion should be key considerations to ensure a fair and balanced distribution of municipal services between Doha and the areas outside the blade-->

Similarly, they also called for more focus on the related environmental concerns to preserve the natural environment and foster the targeted ecosystems, which are considered among the main tourist attractions. Preserving these areas would encourage the creation of a more sustainable tourism industry there.

Accordingly, they called for more urban and tourism development projects in outlying regions, noting that recent years have seen a heavy focus on Doha. According to them, many areas outside the capital possess promising tourism and historical potential, but have remained underdeveloped.

Despite these concerns, residents praised the overall level of municipal services, highlighting significant progress in recent years that has positively impacted the quality of their daily lives. Khalid Hamad al-Murikhi underscored the need to prioritise outlying and tourist areas, particularly the Al Zubarah Fort area, one of Qatar's most important historical and tourism sites. He noted that despite attracting large numbers of visitors, the area still lacks sufficient tourism-supporting services.

He suggested introducing more retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, and public parks to encourage longer visitor stays and enhance the overall tourism experience. While he lauded available services, such as restrooms and limited seasonal facilities, al-Murikhi said,“they fall short of meeting the needs of tourists travelling long distances.”

Further, al-Muraikhi hoped that the next phase of development should focus on achieving a more balanced distribution of services across the country, especially in areas with tourism blade-->

Similarly, Naif Zamel al-Shahrani appreciated the Ministry of Municipality's continuous improvements of public services, especially through digitalisation and the use of artificial intelligence to simplify procedures. However, he stressed the need to intensify efforts in the outlying areas, particularly in tree planting and road beautification, to improve the urban environment and enhance its aesthetics. He pointed out that the availability of treated water makes large-scale greening projects feasible.

Al-Shahrani also highlighted the importance of community awareness in preserving green spaces and called for an increase in neighbourhood parks, with a focus on large, integrated central parks rather than small, scattered ones.

Saad Issa al-Kaabi, a resident of Al Kaaban area, called for the establishment of well-equipped central parks suitable for walking, sports, and family activities, noting that existing parks are too small with limited facilities. He also emphasised the need for better-organised and regular pest control campaigns to control the spread of mosquitoes and insects.

Similarly, Nabil al-Ajmi expressed hope for increased green spaces and public parks within residential areas in the outlying regions, alongside intensified mosquito control campaigns. He also called for improving internal roads within the neighbourhood and completing an integrated system of municipal, agricultural, and commercial services to improve the living experience of the people there.

