BMC Polls: Mahayuti 'Shut Down' Businesses Of Thackerays, Says Athawale

Athawale on 'Shutting Down' Thackerays

Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale asserted that the Mahayuti has "shut down" all the businesses of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

Addressing a public gathering here on Saturday, Ramdas Athawale said, "Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have come together, and Mahayuti together has shut down all the businesses of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray."

Alliance Discontent Resolved

He further stated that he has "no displeasure" with anyone, after previously expressing discontent within the Mahayuti alliance over seat-sharing for the BMC elections.

Athawale said that the Mahayuti has undertaken major initiatives for the people of Mumbai by providing them with houses. "The Mahayuti has done many works for the people of Mumbai. The government has worked to provide houses to people. The statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar were (also) built," he added.

On Tuesday, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar met Athawale at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra to address growing discontent. "Pravin Darekar came and said that he understands our displeasure. The CM also called me this morning, and Pravin Darekar came with his message," Athawale said.

'Life-Changing' Election for Mumbai

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the upcoming BMC elections will be "life-changing" for Mumbai and its people.

While addressing a gathering at the NSCI Dome in Worli, he criticised the opposition, saying that the Mahayuti will "teach a lesson" to those who care only about their self-interest. "We launched our BMC election campaign by breaking a coconut. This election will be a life-changing one for the people of Mumbai and for Mumbai itself. We have to teach a lesson to those who only care about their self-interest," he said.

Polling Dates

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)