Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra On Alert As Hazardous Air And Cold Wave Conditions Persist

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Air quality across Maharashtra has worsened sharply, raising health concerns as cold wave conditions, fluctuating temperatures, and unseasonal drizzle grip the state. The Meteorological Department urges caution

Air pollution levels, especially in Mumbai, have risen significantly over the past few days, severely affecting visibility and public health. Dense dust particles were reported in the air, making the sky appear hazy. Meteorological officials have warned that hazardous air conditions may persist for the next 24 hours, advising citizens to limit outdoor exposure, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

Cold winds moving in from northern regions have caused a noticeable dip in temperatures across Maharashtra. Jalgaon recorded the lowest temperature at 9.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhule and Jeur. Although minimum temperatures are expected to gradually rise, cold wave-like conditions may continue for the next two to three days, accompanied by cloudy skies and occasional morning or night drizzle in several regions.

Weather conditions vary across regions. Konkan, including Mumbai, is likely to remain mostly clear with mild drizzle at times. Pune and western Maharashtra have seen easing cold but persistent morning fog. Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience partly cloudy skies with moderate temperatures, while north Maharashtra may witness cloud cover and light drizzle. Authorities advise caution due to rapid weather fluctuations that may impact health.