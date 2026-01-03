Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delcy Rodriguez To Become Acting President Of Venezuela After Nicolas Maduro's Capture By US

Delcy Rodriguez To Become Acting President Of Venezuela After Nicolas Maduro's Capture By US


2026-01-03 10:06:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is all set to become the acting President of Venezuela, with the South American country's Supreme Court ordering her to take charge in Nicolas Maduro's absence.

The Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday ordered VP Rodriguez to assume the role following Maduro's detention by American forces in a military operation unilaterally sanctioned by US President Donald Trump.

The court ruling said that Rodríguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation," reported Reuters.

The ruling added that the Supreme Court will debate the matter in order to“determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defense of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

