Delcy Rodriguez To Become Acting President Of Venezuela After Nicolas Maduro's Capture By US
The Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday ordered VP Rodriguez to assume the role following Maduro's detention by American forces in a military operation unilaterally sanctioned by US President Donald Trump.
The court ruling said that Rodríguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation," reported Reuters.
The ruling added that the Supreme Court will debate the matter in order to“determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defense of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment