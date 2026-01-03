Chernihiv Region Builds Eight New School Shelters, Repairs 32 More In 2025
“Eight shelters were built from scratch, and 32 more facilities were successfully repaired,” Chaus wrote.
According to him, the projects were financed with funds from the state budget, donors, and local communities.
It is noted that by the end of the year, 71% of schools in the region were operating in person, 24% in a blended format, and 5% remotely.
Construction of shelters in educational institutions is set to continue in 2026.Read also: Ukraine's National Development Institution begins operations to finance reconstruction
As previously reported, in 2026 the state will invest UAH 17 billion in educational infrastructure and investment projects, including UAH 6.2 billion allocated for shelters in schools and kindergartens.
Photo: Telegram / Viacheslav Chaus
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment