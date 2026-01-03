DMK Allies Hail TN Assured Pension Scheme As Fulfillment Of Long-Pending Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Allies of the ruling DMK have welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to implement the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), describing it as a landmark reform that addresses a long-standing demand of government employees and teachers and restores dignity in retirement.

Leaders of parties aligned with the DMK said the announcement by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin marked the culmination of a struggle that has spanned nearly two decades. They underlined that, even as the scheme entails a significant fiscal commitment, it reflects the state's resolve to honour its electoral assurances and protect social security.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the rollout of TAPS had brought closure to a 20-year campaign by employee and teacher associations.

Acknowledging that the scheme would increase the state's financial burden, he said the government's decision demonstrated political will and credibility in keeping promises made to the workforce.

He added that employee and teacher organisations had broadly welcomed the move. Welcoming the decision, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan said TAPS would provide much-needed relief to government employees who had been seeking pension security after retirement.

He thanked the Chief Minister for responding positively to a long-standing and emotive demand. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary P. Shanmugam said the scheme substantially restored the core features of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which employees had secured through sustained struggles over the years.

Selvaperunthagai urged the state government to issue the Government Order (GO) expeditiously and to address other pending demands of staff and teachers in a phased manner.

CPI State secretary M. Veerapandian said the decision honoured the DMK's 2021 Assembly election promise and reaffirmed the principle of pension as a key social security commitment.

He highlighted the government's readiness to shoulder a substantial fiscal responsibility, including provisions such as enhanced family pension, calling the scheme an example of social justice-oriented governance.

According to allies, TAPS is expected to benefit around nine lakh employees, teachers and their families, ensuring financial security and dignity after retirement, while reinforcing the state's commitment to welfare-centric public policy.