Top Bitcoin Price Milestones To Watch In 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term Risks and Long-Term Opportunities

Bitcoin (BTC ) experienced significant volatility throughout 2025, fluctuating between its high of around $126,199 in October and a decline towards $87,000 by year-end. Analysts remain divided on whether the current correction signals the end of its bull run or a buying opportunity ahead of a potential rally. Short-term traders are closely watching key support and resistance levels as Bitcoin 's next move could be decisive for the asset's trajectory.

Key Takeaways



Bitcoin faces near-term downside risk if it breaks below $74,508.

A sustained move above $100,000 could reignite the ongoing bullish trend.

The asset's monthly charts continue to exhibit a higher-high, higher-low pattern, indicating an overall upward trend. Short-term weekly momentum suggests a bearish crossover could trigger a retest of lower levels.

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → BTC

Sentiment: Neutral to cautiously bearish in the short term, with long-term bullish prospects intact.

Price impact: Negative in the short-term due to technical signals indicating possible retest of lower support levels.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold if already invested, but consider caution if Bitcoin approaches $74,508 support, as a breakdown could accelerate declines.

Market context: The broader crypto market remains influenced by regulatory developments and institutional adoption, which could either bolster or weigh on Bitcoin's momentum.

Technical Analysis and Market Outlook

Bitcoin's monthly chart shows a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, a clear indicator of an ongoing uptrend. The asset has repeatedly found support near the 20-month exponential moving average (EMA) at approximately $88,049 during significant corrections. If Bitcoin closes below this support level and breaches the April low of $74,508, the uptrend could be threatened, possibly leading to a retest of lower targets near $50,000. Such a move would suggest waning demand as traders begin to wait on the sidelines for better entry points.

Conversely, bullish momentum could be reignited if the price rebounds from the 20-week EMA and surpasses the psychological $100,000 mark. This would validate the continuation of the long-term bull trend, with potential targets at $126,199 and beyond. However, the weekly chart signals caution: technical indicators reveal a possible bearish crossover, the first since January 2022, which historically led to extended declines. A breach of support at $74,508 could provide a springboard for further downside, especially if bears manage to establish a head-and-shoulders pattern, threatening a drop to $50,000.

In the short term, traders should watch for confirmation of support or resistance levels. A decisive move above key thresholds would suggest bullish continuation, whereas a breakdown could trigger significant downside, delaying the next rally phase. Overall, Bitcoin's path remains uncertain, heavily reliant on technical support zones and macroeconomic factors shaping investor sentiment.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.