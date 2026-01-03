War Update: 191 Frontline Clashes, Intense Fighting On Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, sharing operational data as of 22:00 on Saturday, January 3, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the day, there have been 191 combat encounters. According to updated information, the enemy carried out one missile strike with a single rocket on our positions and settlements, 41 airstrikes using 110 guided bombs, and 3,440 strikes by kamikaze drones. The enemy also conducted 2,341 artillery and mortar shellings,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 63 times, including two rocket artillery strikes.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky, and toward Izbytske. Two encounters are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times in areas including Synkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Bohuslavka, Kucherivka, and Kurylivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces carried out 22 attacks attempting to advance near Novoselivka, Myrne, Zarichne, Yampil, and toward Olhivka, Ozerne, Drobysheve, and Stavky. Two clashes continue.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Dronivka, Zakitne, and Nykiforivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no offensive actions were recorded.

USFs valuable Russian counter-drone radars

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy attempted 18 times to breach Ukrainian defenses near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Ivanopillia, Berestka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces carried out 31 assaults near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zatyshok, Filiia, and toward Bilytske. Fighting continues at four locations. Ukrainian forces reportedly neutralized 33 invaders, 19 of them irreversibly, destroyed 31 drones, one special vehicle, and four personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 17 enemy attacks near Yalta, Vorone, Vyshneve, Solodke, Zlahoda, and Rybne, as well as toward Sosnivka and Andriivka-Klevtsove. Two clashes continue.

In the Huliaipole sector, 33 combat encounters were recorded, with the enemy attempting to advance near Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Dorozhnianka, and toward Dobropillia and Zelene. Russian aviation struck settlements including Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Rizdvianka, and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Stepove and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks.

According to Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, up to January 3, 2026, amount to approximately 1,210,630 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine