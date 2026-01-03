Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
BEIRUT -- Three people are injured in Israeli occupation airstrikes on southern Lebanon.
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump announce capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
WASHINGTON -- President Donald J. Trump says US companies would be "very strongly involved" in utilization of the oil sector of Venezuela.
WASHINGTON -- A plane, carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, arrives at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York.
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan conducts successful flight test of the air-to-surface cruise missile "Taimoor." (end) gb
