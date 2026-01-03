MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Needs a More Efficient Diplomacy: Savings, Tourism, and Investment appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica maintains more than 40 embassies and around 50 consulates across different regions of the world. Although this network provides international presence, many missions operate primarily with political or consular objectives, without systematically measuring their economic impact on tourism, trade, or investment attraction. With a budget of roughly ¢30 billion for 2025, several embassies work with reduced staff and limited resources, restricting their ability to organize events, travel, or actively promote the country. Added to this is the lack of comparable mission-by-mission reporting, which makes it difficult to evaluate efficiency and return on investment.

Smart diplomacy is possible

International experience shows that even small countries can achieve significant results with more efficient structures.

El Salvador has oriented its diplomacy toward tourism, trade, and investment, coordinating dozens of international activities in just a few months.

Chile has expanded its global coverage through concurrent ambassadors and digital tools, reducing costs without losing presence.

Mexico aligns its embassies with economic promotion agencies, achieving greater returns in tourism and investment without increasing its budget.

The message is clear: modern diplomacy blends physical presence with digital tools and is measured by results, not tradition.

Strategic Plan Model: A proposal for Costa Rica

This is a modernization recommendation; it does not describe the current situation.

– Optimizing embassies and consulates: closing low-impact missions and converting others into honorary or local consulates supported by trusted resident personnel. Concurrent ambassadors would cover lower-priority regions without increasing costs.

– Prioritizing strategic markets: the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Korea-where most tourism, investment, and trade originate.

– Leveraging digital technology: virtual meetings with authorities, investors, and tour operators; centralized coordination with ICT and Procomer; reduced travel and operational expenses.

– Measurement and transparency: clear indicators on tourists generated, investment projects, and commercial agreements, with periodic publication of results.

Projected impact: savings, tourism, and investment

If Costa Rica adopted this model, the effects would be tangible and measurable. The diplomatic network could be reorganized to reduce costs and strengthen strategic missions. A more compact structure would allow annual savings estimated in the tens of millions of dollars-resources that could be redirected to tourism and trade promotion.

With a focused strategy, the country could attract thousands of additional tourists and secure new investment projects, especially in sectors such as technology, commerce, and tourism. Moreover, the indirect return on diplomatic investment could double by concentrating efforts on markets with greater potential.

“Diplomacy focused on results turns every mission into a productive investment,” specialists in international policy note.

Key benefits of the mode

1. Savings and efficiency: less operational spending and more resources for strategic sectors.

2. More tourists and investment: concentrating efforts in priority markets multiplies results.

3. Flexibility and modernization: concurrent ambassadors and digital tools optimize operations.

4. Transparency: clear indicators allow real performance evaluation.

5. Greater impact with lower cost: physical and digital presence complement each other to maximize results.

Costa Rica has not yet taken the leap toward a modern and efficient diplomacy. Implementing a Strategic Plan Model would allow each embassy and consulate to function as a productive investment, generating savings, tourism, investment, and transparency.

Diplomacy cannot be limited to political representation. It must become an engine of economic and social development, capable of turning resources into concrete benefits for citizens. With strategic planning, technolog, and a focus on key markets, a small country can compete globally and optimize every dollar invested.

